Lakeland Schools Report Cases Of COVID-19, Moves To Remote Learning

The Lakeland Central School District is the latest district in Westchester County to temporarily shutter some buildings due to exposure to COVID-19.

In a letter to the community Wednesday night, Superintendent of Schools Brendan Lyons said two students were identified as COVID positive — one at Walter Panas High School and the other at Lakeland Copper Beech Middle School. Due to the exposure, both facilities will close for the next two days and move to remote learning.

The schools are expected to reopen on Monday.

“I understand the frustration that follows these announcements, but unfortunately this is our realty for the foreseeable future,” Lyons said. “Each decision is made first and foremost with student and staff health and safety in mind, but also with the strong desire to have our students in their classrooms with their classmates and teachers.”

Lyons said students and staff who were in contact with both students are being notified and informed that they will need to quarantine for 14 days. If community members haven’t received a call by Thursday morning, they are not believed to have been exposed to the virus.

The district has also shared the names of the students and staff members impacted with the Westchester County Department of Health, Lyons added.

Health officials have stressed that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.