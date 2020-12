Lakeland High School Announces Newest National Honor Society Members

Lakeland High School has announced the newest members of its National Honor Society.

The approximately 140 students who have been inducted into the National Honor Society were required to demonstrate achievement in the four ideals of the program: scholarship, leadership, character, and service. In addition to a high-grade point average, students must also complete a required amount of community service hours.

This year’s inductees make up the largest number of students admitted in Lakeland’s history, school officials said. The newest members of NHS will be recognized during a virtual ceremony in December, with a more formal, in-person gathering in the spring.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021’s newest members of NHS!

NHS Inductees: