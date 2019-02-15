Lake Peekskill Woman Nabbed by Child Abuse Unit

A Lake Peekskill woman is facing charges for aiding and abetting a man who provided mental health services to clients under false pretenses, New York State Police announced last Sunday.

Margaret Patterson, also known as Charlene Patterson, 79, of Lake Peekskill, was arrested for committing educational law felony of unauthorized practice of a profession, along with Eduardo Talentino and could be facing more charges, according to the state trooper F child abuse unit in Orange County.

A joint investigation between Orange County Child Protective Services and Orange County Fraud discovered Patterson, who is a licensed master of social work, was helping Talentino, 53, of Monroe, pretend to be psychologist and psychiatrist with a PHD, but he was actually treating clients without a license, authorities said. The investigation also revealed Talentino was purporting to be an FBI agent.