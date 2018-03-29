Ladder Showcase Brings Local Fire Departments Together

For the first time in its history, the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department hosted a ladder showcase featuring different mutual aid ladder companies from Putnam and the surrounding area.

Mahopac assistant chief Jason Kinash, who put the showcase together, said the Thursday night event at the Mahopac department’s headquarters allowed different departments to have a firm grasp of the mutual aid capabilities other departments possess. While each truck and ladder have the same overall function, each truck has different features, Kinash said. More than 100 fire department volunteers in the region from 12 fire companies attended. Each truck was explained to volunteers in the chilly weather with every ladder eventually extending into the sky

The idea for the showcase started when a couple of younger Mahopac members wanted to drive to see the new ladder truck the Brewster Fire Department recently bought, Kinash, and then they wanted to go the Somers department to look at a truck. Kinash decided it was better if every interested department came together for a showcase.