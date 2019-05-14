Krivak Granted New Trial

Behind bars for most of his adult life, Andrew Krivak’s rape and murder conviction was thrown out by a New York State Supreme Court judge last week as a retrial is expected later this year.

In one of the most gruesome crimes in Putnam County’s history, Krivak was found guilty of the rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright in 1997, but the former Carmel resident will get another chance to prove his innocence more than two decades later. He was convicted along with Anthony DiPippo in separate trials, but DiPippo was eventually found not guilty at the conclusion of his third trial in 2016.

Krivak was granted a new trial by state Supreme Court Judge David Zuckerman following a hearing last Thursday in which one witness was called that testified another man had admitted to killing