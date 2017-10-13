Kira Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, Armonk

Kira Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar may be best known for great tasting sushi, but this restaurant offers much more.

Under the watchful eye of manager and co-owner Eddie Ng, Kira Asian Bistro offers a Pan-Asian cuisine that fuses Japanese, Chinese and a vast selection of other Asian dishes.

Selections feature an array of sushi and sashimi plates such as Tobiko, which contains flying fish roe; Saba, made with mackerel; Ikura, with salmon roe; Magura, made with tuna; Kani, which includes crab; and Tako with octopus.

While sushi and sashimi are often used interchangeably, there is a difference, Ng explained. Sushi is typically a combination of ingredients, with rice dressed in vinegar being the common thread. It is often combined with ingredients such as raw fish, seaweed, cucumber, soy paper, omelets and avocado.

“The sushi we serve is different from other restaurants,” Ng said. “While others put a lot of sauce in it, a lot of garnish, if you will, we emphasize the freshness of the fish.”

Sashimi is thinly sliced fish, often served on top of shredded white radish, along with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

Ng said over the years he has discovered that his customers prefer their fish dishes “plain, simple and fresh.”

Diners will find a selection of sushi entrees, including some vegetarian options. Among them are the Maki combo, which includes yellowtail, tuna and California rolls; the veggie Maki combo, that contains avocado, cucumber and vegetable roll; and the spicy Maki combo, which uses spicy yellowtail, tuna and California roll.

The chef’s special rolls are a longtime favorite, Ng said. The Atlantic is filled with steamed lobster, mango and jalapeno with spicy king crab and tobiko served with lime sauce on the outside, the Moon Rocker (shrimp tempura with garlic on the inside and seared toro and avocado with spicy mayo and eel sauce on the outside) and the Pink Lady (soft shell crab tempura and cucumber on the inside with Toro and mango on the outside).

Ingredients can be added or removed depending on each customer’s dietary preferences, Ng said.

Other favorite dishes include Szechuan crispy sautéed shredded beef, the Malaysian red curry with vegetables, chicken, steak cubes or seafood and the grilled Chilean sea bass.

The restaurant’s Japanese dinner bento selection is also quite popular. Ng said the single-portion takeout meal is common in Japanese cuisine. A traditional bento holds rice or noodles, fish or meat with pickled and cooked vegetables, all in a box.

Kira Asian Bistro offers the meals with chicken, beef or salmon teriyaki with shrimp tempura, California rolls or assorted sushi or sashimi.

Casseroles, rolls and hand rolls and a selection of vegetables are available as well.

For customers dining in, a $6 jumbo shrimp or grilled branzini with basil and lime sauce over a jumbo tiger prawn is currently offered. Another meal must be ordered to take advantage of the special.

The restaurant offers a variety of daily lunch deals, including its 4-in-1 specials, which are served until 4 p.m., except on major holidays. Those include a choice of soup (miso, hot and sour or wonton) or romaine salad, the appetizer of the day, a vegetable fried rice or noodle and one of 15 kitchen specialties on the menu. Ng said he is offering the special as a way to say thank you to his loyal customers.

Ng also offers catering service and works closely with a variety of country clubs in the area.

Kira Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar is located at 575 Main St. in Armonk. Its hours are Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

To order or to make a reservation, call 914-765-0800 or visit www.KiraAsianBistro.com.