Kickball With Cops Planned for Tuesday at Kensico Dam Plaza

The Westchester County, Mount Pleasant and North Castle police departments are inviting the public to come out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. to play a little kickball and get to know some of the police officers who protect their communities.

Kickball With Cops at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla is being held in conjunction with National Night Out, a nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships.

“All of us are looking forward to connecting with our community at a fun-filled event,” county Public Safety Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said. “I am grateful to the PBAs of the Westchester County, Mount Pleasant and North Castle police departments for organizing this event and underwriting the costs associated with it. I encourage the public to come out and join us for some kickball and conversation.”

The festivities will include food trucks, a DJ, raffles, t-shirts and giveaways. Each department will also have a booth set up and vehicles and equipment on display.

The police will square off for kickball against members of Team Overtime, a youth sports organization. But the opportunity to get in the game is open to anyone who wants to participate, so more than one match might be underway at a given time. Registration is not required. Just show up and get in the game.

Kensico Dam Plaza, a county park, is located 1 Bronx River Parkway.