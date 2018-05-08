KES Kindergartners Sew for a Cause

In what has become an annual tradition, Kindergartners at Kent Elementary School learned about giving to others in need, as they helped to put together original quilts to be donated to Project Linus.

“Project Linus is an organization that provides homemade blankets and quilts to children who are seriously ill or have been traumatized,” explained kindergarten teacher Eileen Douglas. This is the sixteenth year that Mrs. Douglas has organized this project in which Kent kindergarten classes have participated. Over this time about 85 quilts have been made by kindergarteners. “The children enjoy this project tremendously,” she added. “Everyone participates.”

To begin the quilts, students learned basic quilting and pattern concepts. They were also given ideas about illustrations and how to fill their square. Then, each student designed a square of fabric by drawing something that makes them feel happy. Volunteer seamstresses came into the classrooms to sew the squares together. Many of these volunteers have returned year after year. This year, volunteers included Diane Zeolla, Catherine Paraskeva, Karen Doyle, Erika Lanzotti, Amy Booth, Jenn Escaravage and Judy Flanders.

“A local Linus chapter will finish the backing and batting and bring them to a local hospital,” said Douglas. The quilts will be given to children are in need of a hug because they have suffered some sort of trauma.

A national organization, Project Linus began in 1997 and over the years has supplied blankets to children in need of a big hug. To date, there are almost 350 chapters located throughout the country that have collected and donated blankets.

KES Principal, Deborah Weisel said, “This is a wonderful way for our young students to not only serve their community, but also see that they can have a positive impact on their world.”

For more about Project Linus visit their website at www.projectlinus.org.