Kent Woman Charged with Neglecting Dog Found on the Loose

A Kent woman was busted last week for allegedly neglecting an older Maltese dog named “Buster” that was found loose by a Good Samaritan on Route 52.

Jennifer Parrish, 48, was charged by officers from the Putnam County SPCA with Failure to Provide Sustenance, Extreme Neglect, a Class A misdemeanor in the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a maximum of $1,000 fine, or a combination of both, if convicted.

The SPCA Law Enforcement Division was notified on December 6 by the Town of Kent dog control officer about a severely neglected male dog. The dog was transported to the Carmel Animal Hospital and was found to have extremely long nails curling into the pads and other digits, matted dirty hair with putrid odor, large clumps of hair missing, and severe dental disease.

The SPCA launched an investigation and located the dog’s owner, Parrish, who was interviewed at the Kent Police Department.

Buster received medical treatment and is in the custody of the SPCA.

“I would like to thank the Good Samaritan, Dog Control Officer Mary Madsen, Carmel Animal Hospital and the Town of Kent Police Department for their timely assistance in this matter,” SPCA Chief Ken Ross stated. “Owners of animals need to understand that constant attention to the condition and welfare of their pet is extremely important. By not addressing it immediately will allow the condition to worsen and cause unjustifiable pain to the animal and is a crime.”