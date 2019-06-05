Kent Woman Arrested for Neglect of Several Pets

Nine animals were seized from a neglectful owner who was arrested last week for forcing her pets to live in deplorable conditions. The Putnam County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) took three Chihuahuas, one German Shepherd, one boxer breed dog — all of which were emaciated and in some cases severely — one ferret, one rabbit and two cats on May 28, according to a SPCA press release. A 45-year-old woman, who is the owner of all the pets, was charged with nine counts of animal cruelty.

The SPCA discovered the animals were living in a urine soaked, cluttered, feces filled environment when the Kent Dog Control Officer contacted SPCA Chief Ken Ross Jr. and his son officer Ken Ross III to come by the house. The Kent Police Department was there just prior to the SPCA showing up because they were assisting Child Protective Services in the welfare check of a child at the home on Chief Nimham Road.