Kent Voters to Determine Library’s Next Budget

For the first time in its history, the Kent Public Library will seek its funding allotment through voter approval.

Kent Public Library board members and supporters are beginning a petition drive that will place a referendum question on the ballot this November requesting voters in the town decide how much funding the the library should receive in hopes of getting more money than what the town board has allotted for its annually.

A petition drive got underway last weekend as library board president Michael Mahoney said the board hopes to collect at least 700 signatures to get on the ballot for this November. In a recent press release from the library board, it stated while the board has worked hard to contain costs, it is necessary to ask Kent voters for an increase in funding.