Kent Police Chief Readies for Retirement

Town of Kent Police Chief Alex DiVernieri is leaving the department he’s led for the past six years, with his last official day on the job pegged for July 31.

DiVernieri, in a letter to Supervisor Maureen Fleming and the rest of the town board, conveyed his intention to retire in about a month, although it appears he’s largely already out the door taking accrued vacation time.

Taking over as leader of the department for now is Lieutenant Kevin Owens.