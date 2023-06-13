Kent Police Acted Improperly in Detainment Incident

The Examiner News published claims against me that were made by Town of Kent Supervisor Jaime McGlasson in a public statement. (“Kent Police Stop, Brief Detainment of Resident Causes Stir, May 9-15, The Putnam Examiner) Many of the statements are false and only serve to disparage my character and paint me as if I did something wrong.

As a free American who has never received so much as a traffic ticket, I am not just appalled at the treatment I received but frankly disappointed in the actions of our local police. The police are not only duty-bound to enforce the law, but also sworn to protect the Constitution and uphold the rights of the people. They failed their oath on Apr. 18, 2023, when they violated my First, Fourth and Fourteenth amendments. In addition, they cuffed my left hand so tightly I was unable to work for 10 days and was in constant pain for three weeks. I still experience pain when I flex my wrist.

No crime was ever reported to the police that day and the police never witnessed me do anything that would give them a reasonable suspicion to detain me. The police further escalated the incident by stopping my recording, handcuffing me, searching me and then further restraining me in the back of a police car.

Chief Owens said to me “I have disdain for you,” that you “wanted this,” and laughed at me when I asked what grounds they had to detain me. His words showcase the department’s disregard and contempt for those who exercise their rights in which so many died protecting.

I will never forget that day and the proceedings which have fundamentally changed my perception of the police and government in our community.

My struggle is not over, I will continue fighting to prove I did nothing wrong and that the police acted outside the scope of their authority. I have submitted a civil notice of claim against the Town of Kent for these rights violations, injury to my person and public defamation of my person.

Ryan Theodore

Kent