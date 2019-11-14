Kent Man Sentenced for 2018 DWI Fatality

A Kent man was sentenced to prison last week for killing a bicyclist almost a year ago while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy, on Nov. 27, 2018, Silvio Tenesaca was driving on Route 52 in the Town of Kent when he struck George Rosalino, who was riding a bicycle. The force of the impact killed Rosalino instantly.

Tenesaca did not stop and continued to drive home, said Tendy. After he arrived home, Tenesaca switched to a different car and returned to the scene, where he located Rosalino’s body. He then drove to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, where a breath test showed that Tenesaca had a 0.17 blood-alcohol level.

Tenesaca pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.

He was sentenced Nov. 6 by Putnam County Court Judge James Rooney to concurrent terms of 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison for second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and 364 days in jail for DWI – the maximum sentence available for each charge. In addition, he forfeited the vehicle he used in the crime.

“Driving while intoxicated is not a victimless crime,” said Tendy. “It can, and often does, produce horrible and tragic results. George Rosalino was a beloved son and brother. He was a Navy veteran and a cancer survivor. The defendant chose to excessively drink and then operate a motor vehicle that night and this was the consequence. My sincerest condolences go out to the Rosalino family.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Larry Glasser.

The PCSO investigated the case with assistance from the Kent Police Department.