Kent Man Hit With Animal Cruelty Charge

A Kent man is facing a charge of animal cruelty/neglect after his 4-year-old dog was found wandering on Dean Road in a severe state of neglect earlier this month.

Omer Fahim was arrested on July 13 by the Putnam County SPCA because of his alleged horrible treatment of his Great Pyrenees dog that could’ve died within days if he didn’t receive proper veterinarian treatment, according to the SPCA.

The SPCA was contacted by the Kent Dog Control Officer after the control officer found the dog on Dean Road near Fahim’s residence. This wasn’t the first time the control officer had found the dog on the loose, but this time the control officer brought the dog to Carmel Animal Hospital because he was in a severe state of neglect, according to the SPCA.

The dog had large amounts of fecal matter strewn throughout its coat, large thick hair mats constricting the dog’s ability to produce waste and urine soaked matting which constricted the dog’s ability to urine. The dog’s nails were so overgrown that they were curling under causing pain to his paws.

The dog was also found to have maggots coming from his snout area due to the unsanitary conditions he was living in at Fahim’s barn across from his home, according to the SPCA.

The veterinarian who examined the dog said without immediate veterinary and after-care, the dog would’ve died, according to the SPCA. Now, the dog has been treated, groomed and under veterinary care and will soon be placed with a Great Pyrenees rescue group.

Fahim’s animal cruelty charge is a class A misdemeanor.