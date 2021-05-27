Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla is offering free walking tours of its grounds during the month of June. All tours run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and cover a half-mile section of the cemetery.

The tours are scheduled for Tuesday, June 15; Wednesday, June 16; and Tuesday, June 22, rain or shine. Highlights include a baseball legend and his boss; two inventors; a movie theater mogul; a World’s Fair mystery; a controversial circus connection; a scandalous scofflaw; a Sentimental Gentleman; a Broadway angel; and one good witch.

The tour also points out several one-of-a-kind mausoleums and statuary that contribute to Kensico’s unique landscape, including the largest mausoleum at Kensico and two bronze sculptures by a renowned artist.

The tour guide is Patrick Raftery, associate director and librarian from the Westchester County Historical Society, along with Judith C. Mitchell, public relations consultant for Kensico Cemetery.

Tour participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and to follow state mask-wearing guidelines.

“At a time when our community is looking for interesting outdoor activities, these tours are our way of offering an educational and entertaining view of Kensico on late spring evenings,” said Kensico President Matt Parisi.

The tours are free, but reservations are required by e-mailing judy.mitchell@kensico.org indicating tour date choice. Directions and details will be included in the confirmation e-mail.

Restrooms will be open in the administration building at the start and at the end of the tour.

Kensico Cemetery is located at 273 Lakeview Ave. in Valhalla.

Kensico Cemetery is a nonprofit membership corporation established in 1889 to serve the burial needs of the New York metropolitan area.