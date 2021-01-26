Kenneth Harbolic Jr., of 5th Street in Verplanck, died on Jan. 15 at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Peekskill due to complications of COVID-19 at the age of 72.

Born Apr. 10, 1948, he was the son of Kenneth and Carmen (Bleakley) Harbolic. A lifelong Verplanck resident, Kenny retired from the Town of Cortlandt Water Department. He was a member of Buchanan Engine Co. No. 1.

Kenny is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Diane (Foster) Harbolic; his son, Patrick (Joanna) Harbolic, of Montrose; daughter Christine (Joseph) Calabro of Verplanck; John (Marci) Keon of Hopewell Junction; his sisters, Joanne Harbolic of Montrose and Cheryl (James) Gilmore of Buchanan; brother Gary Harbolic of Verplanck; grandchildren Brendon, Jeremy, Connor, Brianna, Samantha, Tyler and Jimmy; and his baby, his dog Chester.

Kenny was inducted into the Hendrick Hudson High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was an outstanding athlete and voted the #1 pitcher on the All-Section team in 1965. One of his greatest pleasures was to attend his grandchildren’s sports games and cheer them on, and to see his granddaughter dance. He was a total prankster and life of the party. He loved being with family and friends, golfing, fishing, telling fish stories and hunting. He especially loved spending time at the Foxes Den, his home in Cherry Valley, N.Y.