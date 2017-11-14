Kelly Marx White Plains 2017 Youth of the Year

Kelly Marx, a senior at White Plains High School, was honored at the November Common Council meeting as City of White Plains Youth of the Year.

Kelly is taking a full load of Honors, AP and college preparatory classes at WPHS. She will graduate in June with over 34 credits completed and ranked at the top 20% of her competitive senior class.

Kelly is President of the Mayor’s Youth Council and member of the Mayor’s Youth Board. In this role she and her peers address problems encountered by the youth in the White Plains community to raise awareness of important issues to local, state and national leaders.

Kelly is President of Global Ambassadors – a partnership between White Plains Public Schools and the White Plains Library. The mission of the Global Ambassadors program is to empower and inspire students to make a difference in the world as advocates for change using technology and art to bring attention to the needs of children, especially in third world countries. She has been instrumental in helping to raise over $2,000 in funds to build fresh water facilities in the Gesusu Chibwobi School in Nyanza, Kenya; collected 100-plus eyeglasses; wrote and received grants; set records in the Students Rebuild art-service challenge; ran all social media campaigns; organized videoconferences between schools in six countries.

Kelly is President of REACT News. Her responsibilities have included hosting, editing and marketing episodes and international issues; teaching students how to write scripts, conduct interviews and use TV studio technology (tricaster, teleprompter, mics, lights, iMovie); episodes feature politicians, CEOs of NGOs, Syrian refugees, and UN Ambassadors.

Kelly has been involved in welcoming and assisting Syrian refugees into Westchester County. Regardless of the controversy, she shows an open-mindedness and exemplary human kindness.

Kelly traveled to Thailand where she volunteered to teach English and supervise young children at a local school while mothers were taught life skills.

She also traveled to Ghana where she worked with orphans. In Ghana, she also helped to make bricks that were used to build a new school. She began to develop a deep understanding of the public health issues faced by third world developing countries. For the past two years Kelly represented Global Ambassadors during Member’s Day at the United Nations.

Kelley worked with the Mayor’s Youth Council and the Westchester Youth Council to promote the cause of youthful offenders through the “Raise the Age” campaign.

Kelly’s parents describe her as being “the change you wish to see in the world” and living by that philosophy.