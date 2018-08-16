Keep Bicycles Off the Sidewalks and No Smoking, No Vaping

With the advent of dockless bike sharing in White Plains, more cyclists are hitting the pavement and some of them are riding on the sidewalks.

While not all White Plains Councilmembers agree that rental company bike users are the offenders, the city has begun a crackdown to keep bikes on the roadways where they belong and off the sidewalks where they are becoming a big problem for pedestrian safety.

During a discussion on the problem at the August Council meeting, Mayor Tom Roach noted he had been informed by the Public Safety Department that in a short time 11 summonses had been issued.

During the same meeting the Council voted to amend the Bikeshare Operators ordinance to Shared Alternative Transportation Devices to accommodate other new modes of shared transportation such as electric scooters to avoid problems experienced by other cities when scooters arrived and they had nothing on their books to regulate them.

White Plains has also expanded its No Smoking law to include vaping. Now, in White Plains where there is No Smoking, there also is No Vaping.