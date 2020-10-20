Keegan Has All the Qualities to Serve Successfully in the Assembly

I first met Stephanie Keegan last year when she decided to run for state Assembly. Right away, I saw that she was smart, energetic, down to earth and with a “can-do” attitude.

Stephanie tragically lost her son, a veteran who fought in Afghanistan and suffered from PTSD when he returned. She turned that tragedy into a driving force as she campaigned tirelessly for better and more timely health care for our veterans, and better treatment options for all who struggle with addiction and mental health issues. In fact, Stephanie is determined to make health care and prescriptions more affordable for everyone.

We have all been affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on jobs, businesses, housing, health care, childcare and mental health. As we move forward, we need a representative in Albany who has compassion, determination and a steady hand. That person is Stephanie Keegan. She will have my vote for the state Assembly. I hope she will have yours, too.

Celeste Theis

Croton-on-Hudson