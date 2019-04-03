KEE Oyster House, Serving Fresh Fish Prepared Just Right

KEE Oyster House in White Plains is owned by three Westchester residents.

“We’ve been in the business for years working for others,” Pleasantville resident Elvi Hoxhaj said last week. “For me, it was an opportunity to open up a place closer to home because I worked in New York City for 25 years.”

“The restaurant is called KEE because of the three owners,” Hoxhaj explained. The other co-owners are Yonkers resident Kenny Neziraj and New Rochelle resident Eddie Xhemajali. “KEE represents all our names,” Hoxhaj said.

The E. Post Road location which houses KEE Oyster House has been the home for restaurants for about 25 years, Hoxhaj noted. “We thought it was a great location being right on the corner.” The business is situated near Scarsdale and other local municipalities, Hoxhaj said. “It’s kind of centrally located.”

KEE Oyster House filled a need in the city, because there were no sophisticated bars in White Plains, Hoxhaj explained. “Mostly everything around here are bars and grills,” which cater to younger age groups, he said, adding KEE offers “quality food and quality cocktails.” For example over 300 “high quality spirits” and up to eight varieties of oysters are offered at KEE.

“Fresh fish was a focus that was in short supply” in the area before KEE opened, Hoxhaj said. “So we thought there was room for us in the marketplace.”

Oysters are the foundation of KEE’s menu, Hoxhaj said. The restaurant seeks to serve at least two types of oysters from the east coast and at least two types from the west coast. During Happy Hour, from 4 to 7 p.m., Blue Point oysters are available at $1 each and the other types of oysters are discounted, Hoxhaj noted.

Aside from oysters, the raw bar offers such items as shrimp cocktail and lobster. The hot bar offers such fare as baked clams, grilled shrimp, crab and scallop au gratin, grilled oysters and poached lobster with tarragon butter. The entree menu offers six types of fish and lobster, as well as such meats as high quality beef, pork chops and rack of lamb, Hoxhaj said.

The trademark of KEE is its fish preparation, Hoxhaj said.

“We just do the best fish with different techniques. That’s the rationale behind our menu,” Hoxhaj revealed. “We match the type of fish with the technique.”

Another important factor in the success of KEE is the freshness of the seafood, Hoxhaj said. “It’s all about having the right purveyors and the right pickers at the markets. We have pickers who do the shopping. One of the restaurant’s pickers has been working at his craft for over 40 years. If you know the right people they’ll find the best product,” he said.

KEE Oyster House is located at 126-128 E. Post Rd. in White Plains. For more information call 914-437-8535, visit keeoyesterhouse.com or send an e-mail to info@keeoysterhouse.com.