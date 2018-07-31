Katonah Arts Center Proposes Relocation to Mt. Kisco’s Radio Circle

The Katonah Arts Center has proposed moving its operation to a space on Mount Kisco’s Radio Circle hoping to capitalize on a move to a busy village.

The center, currently located in Goldens Bridge, appeared before the Mount Kisco Planning Board last week unveiling its plan to convert a 4,511-square-foot space within the 27,000-square-foot building at 40 Radio Circle. The applicant would be required to obtain approvals for the site plan, a special use permit and a change of use.

Project architect Patrick Croke said the Katonah Arts Center was looking to move to Mount Kisco because the village is a “vibrant community.” The space that the arts center is targeting was formerly used as a physical therapy studio.

Katonah Arts Center opened in 1998 and is known for its supportive environment that “provides a creative sanctuary” for a wide range of artists, including musicians, illustrators, sculptors, photographers, printmakers, painters and potters, according to its website.

Croke said the center provides instruction for about 200 students and has 20 instructors. As many as 30 students, ranging from young children to seniors, have gathered at one time, he said.

Instructors are well-known locally and internationally, according to Katonah Arts Center materials. It currently operates studios for painting and pottery, a children’s art room, a computer lab and a specialty studio for printmaking, metals, glass and wood. There is also the Anderson Chase Gallery, which frequently schedules exhibits.

Croke said the center is seeking to place a kiln in an eight-foot by 12-foot shed on the property.

Village Planner Jan Johannessen said a key planning issue the village must address is whether the site coverage of the building meets the development coverage requirements of the original site plan. The site plan was approved in 1968.

A move by the Katonah Arts Center to the village would be a boon for the municipality’s arts scene, said Lisa Abzun, chair of the Mount Kisco Arts Council.

Abzun said she was pleased to hear of the planned move, calling it “very exciting news.” She believes it would be great if the two organizations could partner on various initiatives.

“I know that KAC at their current location houses the Anderson Chase Gallery and I’m hoping that the gallery will find opportunities to support artists from our wonderfully diverse village,” Abzun said.

Radio Circle is located in the Research and Development zoning district. The one-story building currently has several commercial uses. The property has 119 parking spaces.