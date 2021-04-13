Kathleen Makrakis

Kathleen Brooks Makrakis, a caring daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, broke her earthly bonds on Apr. 1 at the age of 69.

Kathy was born on Mar. 11, 1952, at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco. She was raised by loving parents Albert and Evelyn Brooks in Pleasantville with her five siblings. After graduating Pleasantville High School in 1970, she worked her way through college at a pizzeria to ultimately earn her master’s degree at Pace University and became a CPA. She later gave birth to two children, then went on to head investor relations teams for several companies. She resided in several places over the years including Port Chester, Mount Kisco, Pound Ridge and Stamford, Conn.

Kathy is survived by her children, Alex and Christina; her grandson, Antonio Noel; and her five siblings, Judy, Marilyn, Karin, John and Charles. There is a visitation scheduled at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home this Saturday, Apr. 17 at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial mass at noon at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Mount Pleasant Public Library, 350 Bedford Rd., Pleasantville, N.Y. 10570.