Katherine Pagano

Katherine E. Pagano, a lifelong Peekskill resident, died peacefully on July 1 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 65.

She was born Sept. 2, 1954, to Joseph T. and Emma (Mackey) Pagano. She attended Peekskill schools and graduated from Peekskill High School in 1973. Since she was a young child, she was a proud member of the Empire Drum and Bugle Corps, which was started by her father. She performed with the corps as a baton twirler in many parades each year in the area. She was also a twirler with the Peekskill High School marching band.

Although she worked for a time after graduation as a hairdresser, she spent most of her adult years in the health care field. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Cortlandt Nursing Home in Cortlandt, and also at the VA hospital in Montrose. She spent the last 12 years working as a patient care technician at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt. She was a highly regarded member of the staff, not only for her clinical skills but also for the care and compassion she extended to every patient in her care. Even in the midst of a pandemic, her dedication was so strong that she continued to work and provide the utmost care to every patient who needed her until she contracted COVID-19 herself.

While health care was Kathy’s professional calling, she got the most joy in her life from spending time with her family and her friends. She is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie (Pagano) Ungaro and son-in-law Frank; her cherished granddaughters, Francesca and Gabriella; her sister, Nancy (Walter) Brovarski; her brother, Joseph (Linda) Pagano; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Diana Pagano and Barbara Bizzaro; brother-in-law Mickey Bizzaro; and her aunt, Helen Kingsley.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date due to restrictions and risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.