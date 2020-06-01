Judy Hodge, 70, of Thornwood passed away peacefully at home on May 24.

Hodge was born in Cambridge, Mass. on June 21, 1949, to V. Ann (nee Burbridge) and Thomas Hodge. She grew up in White Plains and graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel, before earning a bachelor’s degree from Southhampton College.

Hodge always put others and service as a priority, first as a social worker for the Westchester County Department of Social Services, then as a homemaker, later as a teacher’s aide for the Mahopac Central School District and finally as a volunteer for Gilda’s Club Westchester. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King. She is best known for offering a word of encouragement no matter what the situation, even into her final days.

Hodge was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Peter (Grace), Tom (Gila) and Bob (Bonnie); her sons, Jonathan (Tiffany) and Tim (Mary); her grandson, Eric; nieces and nephews Jesse (Jessica), Rachel, Jenn (Ethan) and Lauren; as well as the many people she helped and whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gilda’s Club Westchester, 80 Maple Ave., White Plains, N.Y. 10601.