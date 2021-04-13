Judith Moore passed away peacefully on Easter morning due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in Beverly, Mass on Jan. 3, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Marjorie McGeoghegan of Hamilton, Mass.

Judi spent most of her life in Massachusetts prior to moving to New York to be closer to her grandchildren. She was a CNA in both Massachusetts and New York and was a resident at Beaveridge in Yorktown for many years.

Judi was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, which meant more to her than anything else. Always a New Englander at heart, she was at her happiest traveling back there to eat fried clams with her extended family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Ulfsson, of Peekskill; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Michael Marshall, of North Salem; her cherished grandchildren, Samantha and Brenton Marshall; as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law, Darleen and Bruce Nye of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Joan and Robert Emerson of Hernando, Fla. She is also survived by her cousin, Sandy, of Chelmsford, Mass. and by her devoted cat, Mickey.

A celebration of Judi’s life will be held at a later date in Beverly, Mass.