Josephine Bay

Josephine S. Bay, 89, passed away on Feb. 21 at her home in Charleston, S.C.

She was the loving wife of the late Peter J. Bay, who passed away on Mar. 31, 1998. Josephine was born on June 13, 1931, in New Rochelle. She was the daughter of the late Denis E. Sibson and Josephine H. Sibson and the loving sister to the late Ann Hannigan and brothers John and Charlie Sibson.

Josephine retired after 20 years from the Village of Mount Kisco where she was a court clerk. After the move to New Bern, N.C., she was active with the Red Hat Ladies Club, Bridge Club and the Navy League.

She is survived by her six daughters, Charlotte and Jack Raby, Kathy and Tom Krouch, Susan and Roger Zepp, Donna and Andrew Ball, Sheila and Richard Palmesi and Linda and Richard Darnell, and her sister, Denise Walter.

Josephine’s legacy will live on through her grandchildren, Andrew Ball, Liz Tegano, Alexandra and Matthew Krouch, Douglas and Katelyn Palmesi and Michael and Jennifer Zepp; her great-grandchildren, Landon, Brandt and Summer Tegano, Kylin and Hadley Krouch and Elisa Palmesi; and 21 nieces and nephews.

Josephine’s family received family and friends at Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah on Mar. 5. Interment was on Mar. 6 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in New Rochelle.

At the family’s request, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and/or American Diabetes Association.