Joseph John Mulholland Jr., 72, passed away on Oct. 15 at home in Mount Kisco. He was the husband of Celina Viana, sharing 31 years of marriage together.

Born in New York City, he was the son of Joseph John Mulholland and Mary Mulholland. Joseph was retired from the New York City Transit Authority.

Joseph will be remembered as an avid artist, whose paintings will be forever present in lives of the Viana and Mulholland families, both here in New York and Brazil. Joseph had zest for life and enjoyed each day on Earth.

He is survived by his wife, Celina Viana Mulholland; their son, Patrick George Mulholland; and his brother, Patrick Mulholland; two children from a previous marriage, Coleen and Joseph Mulholland; nieces and nephews; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Mulholland.

His memorial mass was held on Oct. 30 at the Church of Saint John and Saint Mary in Chappaqua followed by internment at Westwood Cemetery in Westwood, N.J. The viewing was held Oct. 29 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to a charity of choice.