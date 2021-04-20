Joseph Danko died Apr. 8. He was 73.

Danko was known and loved by many as Big Joe, Uncle Joe, Gooter and Poppy. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1967 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict. After the Navy, he worked at the Montrose VA until his retirement after 30 years of faithful service. He was also an associate member of the Peekskill Fire Department.

He loved golfing, bowling, softball, WWE wrestling, bingo, volunteering, being with family, music, concerts, traveling and going on road trips. He was a selfless, kind, caring, generous, funny, attentive, no-nonsense guy. He was a loyal longtime fan of the Boston Red Sox and Indianapolis Colts.

He is survived by his sweetheart of 12 years, Carole; his loving daughters, Jodie, (Bradley) and Jessica (Jim); and grandchildren Merissa, Michael, Matthew, Danielle and James.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, Stephen and Marion.

He was an amazing man who touched the lives of everyone who knew him. His memory will be held dear and his absence will be felt by many.