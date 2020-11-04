Jones Takes Small Lead in 17th Congressional Race; Awaits Absentee Ballot Count

Democrat Mondaire Jones took a small lead in the 17th Congressional District race Tuesday night over Republican Maureen McArdle Schulman and projected that he will win the race when all the absentee ballots are counted.

After trailing on the machine totals for most of the night, Jones led Westchester by 607 votes (29,581-28,974) in Westchester with 84 percent of precincts reporting and surged late to a 512-vote advantage (47,162-46,650) in Rockland County with 100 percent reporting, according to tabulations for the Board of Elections.

Jones said there may be at least 40,000 absentee ballots that still need to be counted that have been received from Democrats.

He said he was optimistic about his chances of winning by a substantial margin but the 2020 election is a new experience on

“We need to be patient,” Jones said. “This is new. So many people are voting absentee in jurisdictions that didn’t even have that available to them.”

The winner will replace 16-term congresswoman Nita Lowey who announced her retirement last year.