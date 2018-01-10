Joint Meeting Slated for Proposed Mt. Kisco ShopRite This Month

A joint meeting of the Mount Kisco Village Board and Planning Board is scheduled for Thursday evening, Jan. 18 at Village Hall to discuss several projects that are currently under consideration.

Mayor Gina Picinich said the agenda includes a discussion of the proposal for construction of a ShopRite supermarket at 333 N. Bedford Rd. and a plan to create a solar power field at Oakwood Cemetery at 304 Lexington Ave.

The purpose of the joint meeting is “to insure both boards are on the same page with reference to maintaining high standards while expediently moving projects forward,” Picinich said.

Diamond Properties has signed a lease to move the Bedford Hills ShopRite to Mount Kisco, but the applicant will need a zoning text amendment from the Village Board for that to happen.

The 70,000-square-foot supermarket would relocate from its current location at 747 Bedford Rd. to the Diamond Properties complex at 333 N. Bedford Rd. The complex, called The Park, is zoned light manufacturing (LM) and is home to Grand Prix New York, Saw Mill Club East and other establishments.

Developer Jim Diamond’s request was outlined in a petition submitted last month to the Village Board.

Mount Kisco officials are involved with other initiatives as well, Picinich noted.

“We are beginning the planning for renovations at the firehouses and reviewing options for the streetscape project,” she said. “Our Energy Advisory Panel is looking at installing electric vehicle charging stations and how to incorporate more electric vehicles into our fleet as existing vehicles need replacement.”

The Village Board has been interviewing residents to serve as volunteers on various committees and boards, Picinich added.