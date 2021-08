Join Hebrew Congregation of Somers for inspiring High Holiday services starting the evening of Monday, Sept. 6, led by Rabbi Shoshana Leis and Cantor Raechel Rosen. Family-friendly services will be offered on both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

For more information and registration, visit www.hebrewcongregationofsomers.org, e-mail questions@hebrewcongregationofsomers.org or call 914-248-9532.