John Horton Jr. died on Oct. 1. He was 54.

Horton born in Yonkers on Feb. 6, 1967. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1986. After completing school, he spent most of his career as a laborer at various locations, including the state Department of Transportation.

He will mostly be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for music, sports and nature. He enjoyed exercising in the outdoors. John was loved by his family and was a loving person himself. He will be missed and remembered with fond memories by his siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Ave., Hawthorne, N.Y. 10532 would be appreciated.