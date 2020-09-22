John Bowdren

John Patrick Bowdren of Cortlandt died last week. He was 90.

Born in 1930 in Peekskill to Mary and Richard Bowdren Sr., he was a lifetime area resident. After graduating from Peekskill High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Ault during the Korean War.

Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Cecilia Ryan, of Ossining in 1955. He also began working with the sheet metal workers union, work he did for 50 years.

Bowdren was a kind and gentle soul with a helping hand, warm smile and genuine love for all those he met. He was a parishioner of St. Columbanus parish for more than 60 years where he used his talents and love of God in any way that was needed. He helped to construct the school building, and later the kindergarten wing, was a trouble shooter in many situations, ushered at mass, worked bingo and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bowdren is survived by his beautiful bride, Cecilia; five sons, Brian, Sean, Timothy, Patrick and Terrence; three daughters, Kathleen, Mary Ellen and Sheila and their loving spouses; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Laurence and William; and many very loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Jr. and Kenneth.