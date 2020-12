Joan Katherine (Bernstein) Fratianni, a longtime resident of White Plains, died November 23. She was 87.

Born in Ossining to Daniel and Gertrude Luby. she worked in data entry for Lord & Burnham in Irvington for many years. She was regularly active in the White Plains Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her close friends who will miss her. She was predeceased by her first husband Robert Bernstein and by her second husband Rick Fratianni.