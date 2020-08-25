Joan Capone

Joan A. Capone, a Yorktown resident, died Aug. 21. She was 79.

Capone was born Feb. 16, 1941, in the Bronx to Joseph and Adele Forzano. On Oct. 24, 1971, she married Jim Capone at Holy Family Church in the Bronx. Joan and Jim lived in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn where they had their two sons until they moved to Yorktown in 1989.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; two sons, Jimmy and his wife, Karina, and John and his wife, Trina; her brother, Robert Forzano; and four grandchildren, Maxim, Evan, Keira and Roman.