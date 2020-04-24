Jewel of a Fundraiser Tightens Bond Between Daughter and Dr. Dad; Pendant Sale to Benefit Mt. Sinai

By Ariel Markowski

Chappaqua resident Samantha Auburn Levine was born at Mount Sinai Hospital in 1987. Three decades later, she has decided to give back to the organization that helped give her life.

Established in 2013, her business, Auburn Jewelry, has recently begun to sell antibody-shaped pendants in order to raise money for research at Mount Sinai, her father’s employer for more than 30 years.

Inspired by her father, Dr. Adam Levine, an anesthesiologist, she decided to take action.

“I couldn’t just sit by and do nothing while the world is in shambles,” the 2005 Greeley High School alum remarked. “Auburn Jewelry was founded on the grounds of giving back where we can and this is just another example of how we’re doing that.”

The process began with the pendant’s design. Levine and her father created four design choices, which were reviewed by an Instagram audience. Now that a style has been selected, the products are available for pre-order in two color pairs: silver/navy and black/gold. More specifically, the sterling silver charms are available in black enamel with 14k gold vermeil and navy enamel with rhodium.

With prices starting at $48, the company aims to raise a minimum of $1,000 dollars for essential antibody research. As of now, $850 has been raised within two weeks, and 60 percent of the profits will be sent to Mount Sinai.

“They are beautifully handcrafted in the United States, just like the rest of the Auburn Jewelry collection,” noted Levine, who is engaged to fellow Greeley graduate Brandon Sultanik.

Mount Sinai is among the first hospitals worldwide to detect COVID-19 antibodies in the blood. The research funded by these pendants will go toward determining whether transfusing plasma containing these antibodies combats the disease.

The process has reinforced the bond between Levine and her father.

“My dad is my favorite person in the whole world,” she explained. “My mom likes to say my dad and I are the same person. We have the same sense of humor and the same love of helping people.”

The fundraiser has also served as a great way to marry two of Levine’s passions: creating jewelry and supporting meaningful causes.

“I felt so helpless stuck at home, quarantining,” she said. “My dad and I designed these necklaces together and I’m so happy that I’m able to do my small part to help.”

As for Levine’s father, he couldn’t be prouder.

“We have always been close and she has always had a social [conscience], developing unique pieces and giving back to the community,” Levine concluded. “What father wouldn’t be proud?”

To order an antibody charm, click here: https://auburnjewelry. myshopify.com/products/ antibody-charm?fbclid= IwAR1Hk2-pM- Eqa5fXvhMIn7oMt8YeHFZfVysM8czR TaKbae_49FtNtsB4TnI