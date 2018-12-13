Jessica Lynn Returns to the Paramount for Christmas Spectacular

Rising country singer Jessica Lynn is bringing the holiday cheer to the Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill this weekend for her annual Christmas spectacular.

On Saturday evening, Lynn will return to her home county with her family band and several local musical and dance talents to put concert-goers in the holiday spirit with her third annual “ Very Merry Country Christmas.

“This is one of my favorite shows that we do because we get to involve so many different groups in the community,” Lynn said. “The feeling the show brings is so special, happy and magical and I’m looking forward to it so much.”

With a love for Christmas music and giving back to the community, Lynn was inspired three years ago to launch the holiday show. She said it was a great opportunity to put audiences in a festive mood while also benefiting Toys for Tots. “This time of the year is all about giving and being a good person,” Lynn said. “I grew up very fortunate, always having a toy for Christmas and it breaks my heart for those who don’t and I want to help.”

While attendees are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy, Lynn is partnering with Trufflicious Treats, which will donate $5 from each jar purchased to the military charity. She has also enlisted D’Angelico Guitars to provide a grand raffle prize of a new guitar at the concert. Guests will qualify for the drawing by donating to Toys for Toys during the show.

Raised in Yorktown and surrounded by a musical family, it seemed inevitable that Lynn found her way into the music business. While she began singing at four years old and started writing her own music as a teenager, it wasn’t until Lynn was 21 that she decided to pursue a solo career as a country music artist.

Trying to jumpstart her career, Lynn and her family, who are also members of her band, paid to tape a live performance at The Winery at St. George in Mohegan Lake. The live show was picked up by PBS stations across the nation and aired to millions of viewers in 2014.

That led the Lakeland High School graduate to be signed to a song writing and artist’s contract in Nashville where she landed her first national tour sharing the stage with country heavyweights Brad Paisley, Jake Owen and Chase Rice.

She followed that with a second PBS special in 2015 that was taped at the Paramount, which attracted more attention. From there, Lynn rocked her way onto another national tour sharing the bill with some of the biggest names in the genre, including Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina.

Last summer, Lynn released her EP “Look at Me That Way” followed by the single “Crazy Idea,” which was her first song to break into the Top 50 on the country charts. During her recently completed international tour that kicked off in May, Lynn released another single, “Let’s Don’t.”

During this Saturday’s anticipated two-hour performance, the 28-year-old singer said the audience can expect to hear holiday classics, her new Christmas song “Santa You Can Skip Our House” and a few of the hits that catapulted her career. Along with a decorative production, a Christmas play, special effects and seasonal tunes, Lynn will be joined onstage by local choirs, dance troupes and musicians. Among those that will be part of the show are Peekskill’s Dance Expression; Mohegan Lake’s Star Struck Dance Studio; Cortlandt’s Dance Conservatory; the Port Chester Middle School Choir; the Port Chester High School Marching Band; Cherko Country Line Dancing; Nick Bukuvalas; John Winton; and Bob Maniscalco, Diane Fitzgerald and Premier Entertainment.

Lynn will also be performing with her seven band members, including her father, bassist Peter Calamera; her mother, backup vocalist Victoria Calamera; and her husband, guitarist Steven Sterlacci.

“It’s so great to bring all these elements into one night and to have so many come together for a good cause,” Lynn said. “It’s not just a concert but a Broadway theatrical experience meets a country concert. I can’t wait to see it all come to life.”

“A Very Merry Country Christmas” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $35. For tickets and more information, visit www.paramounthudsonvalley.com. The Paramount Hudson Valley is located at 1008 Brown St. in Peekskill.