Jesse James Winn of Tarrytown, and formerly of Cortlandt Manor, passed away on Jan. 8 at Westchester Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was 69 years old.

Jesse was born on Apr. 29, 1951, at St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers to Inez Hayes and Allen Winn. At an early age he moved to Ossining and was raised and cared for by his foster mother, Mrs. Suluter Nelson-Smith. He spent the majority of his life in Ossining and Peekskill where he had extended family and friends and touched many lives.

Jesse was a gentle and kind soul who enjoyed visiting and spending holidays with his families. In addition, he loved animals, including the cats and dog Mojo, who were the family pets at his residence in Tarrytown.

Jesse was a very talented artist who loved drawing with colored pencils and also liked completing 500-piece jigsaw puzzles. He enjoyed sports, especially basketball and football, and was an avid Knicks and Giants fan; however, he would switch teams many times when his favorites were losing. Jesse was also a “news junkie” and read the newspapers and watched TV news daily. He could always fill you in on what was happening in the world.

Bowling and dancing were activities he took pleasure in. A people person, Jesse had many friends whom he cherished and who cherished his friendship. Although faced with many health issues over the years, Jesse had a positive outlook and always brought fun and laughter to any occasion. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

Jesse leaves behind to cherish fond memories who will forever remain in their hearts his loving families, including the Whites, Nelsons, Pagans, Browns, Masons and Wilkins. In addition, he leaves behind Debbie Melillo and her family and staff at his most recent home in Tarrytown. The family will be forever grateful for the loving care and kindness given to Jesse by Debbie.

A private cremation was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.