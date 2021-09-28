Jehovah’s Witnesses Support COVID-19 Vaccinations

In his daily briefing on Sept. 23, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio misstated the clear stand of Jehovah’s Witnesses regarding vaccines, which is currently featured on the home page of the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, JW.org.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are not opposed to vaccination. We view vaccination as a personal decision for each Christian to make. Thus far 4,902 (99 percent) of the 4,926 at the offices of Jehovah’s Witnesses in New York State are fully vaccinated.

Please note the background provided at this link to our website:

https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/faq/jw-vaccines-immunization/

Jehovah’s Witnesses who choose to get vaccinated view their decision to be consistent with their “love of neighbor” and their belief in the sanctity of life, two bedrock Christian principles.

Jehovah’s Witnesses seek quality medical care and appreciate the many advancements of medical science to reduce the risk of serious illness. We are grateful for the commitment and dedication of health care professionals, especially in times of crisis.

I do not see where your outlet has shared the comments made; however, it is important that the public has accurate information about Jehovah’s Witnesses’ position on vaccinations.

Nick Chouloute

Public Information Officer

U.S. Branch, Jehovah’s Witnesses