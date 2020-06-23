Jeanne D. Lobotsky, 87, entered into eternal life June 17 while living in the home of her son, Walter, where she received loving care in her final days.

Lobotsky was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Ossining to Kenneth and Kathryn Matheson. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Theodore Williams, and her second husband, Walter Lobotsky. She lived for over 30 years in Clearwater, Fla. where she enjoyed the company of many good friends and neighbors.

Survivors include children Theodore Williams (Pam) of Huntington, W.Va., Kenneth Williams (Helene) of Pensacola, Fla. Sharon Dik (James) of Lunenberg, Mass., Christine Baldridge (Larry) of Uniontown, Ohio, Daniel Williams (Melody) of Sevierville, Tenn., Cecil Williams (Susan) of Mesa, Ariz., Walter Lobotsky (Melanie) of Pittsboro, N.C. and Carolyn Laorno of Clinton Corners, N.Y.; 25 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She treasured her lifelong relationship with Katherine Eggleston, a childhood school friend.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a future date in New York when family members and others are able to travel and attend safely.