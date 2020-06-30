Janet Nassar

Janet Ann Nassar of Peekskill passed away from natural causes on Apr. 23. She was 80.

Nassar was born in Yonkers on July 4, 1939, to George and Jemelia Nassar. She was the second of four children and the only daughter.

After graduating from the Columbia University School of Nursing, Nassar began her lifelong journey of nursing. She started her career by working at the Hart Island prison in New York in psychiatric care. She moved to Phoenix, motivated by an opportunity to teach nursing and share her experiences with the next generation. Janet relocated to San Francisco after a couple of years. As a compassionate nurse, she was on the front line of the AIDS epidemic before the disease was widely acknowledged or understood. She became the director of the AIDS/CASE Management and Home/Community-Based Care Program for Westside Community Mental Health Center, one of the first hospices for patients dying of AIDS in the area http://www.westside-health.org/.

Janet fought for people with mental health issues and took up grant writing to help fund social programs for them. A loving friend fondly remembers, “Janet’s empathy for the clients was always balanced by professionalism. She would be warm and stern at the same time…She was amazing.”

She moved back to New York to nurse her mother and live closer to her extended family. Her humor and love for her family, especially the children, was palpable. She made everyone feel better by the warmth of her personality and joyful laugh. Janet loved making jewelry, listening to jazz and appreciating art.

Nassar was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Howell III, a prolific African-American artist, and her older brother, George Nassar. She is survived by her brothers, Dr. Paul Nassar and spouse Dorothy and Philip Nassar and spouse Michele; nephews Dr. Jay Nassar and spouse Jolene, Josh Nassar and spouse Amy, Jordan Nassar and spouse Amir and Paulie Nassar; nieces Debra Nassar Snyder and spouse Doug, Sarah Nassar Garcia and spouse Matthew and Katie Nassar Harrison and spouse Phil; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

Janet’s sense of humor, frankness, empathy and deep love for family and friends was treasured and will be missed.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be announced at a later date.