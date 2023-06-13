James Seymour III

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

James E. Seymour III, a Cortlandt resident and longtime area volunteer firefighter, died June 7 following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67.

He was born Feb. 6, 1956, to James E. Seymour Jr. and Donna (Keesler) Seymour in Peekskill. A 1975 graduate of Peekskill High School, he began his professional career with IBM in East Fishkill before transitioning to a career in emergency management in 1995 with the City of Peekskill and the private sector.

Only behind the love for his family, was his love of public service. He dedicated his life to the fire service. He was a 49-year member of Washington Engine Company #2 in the Peekskill Fire Department, serving as chief of the department from 2001 to 2003.

After moving to Cortlandt from Peekskill in 2004, he served as a commissioner of the Lake Mohegan Fire District from 2008 to 2017, all the while remaining an active participant in both the Lake Mohegan and Peekskill fire departments. He enjoyed annual hunting trips with family members, as well as spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved more than life itself.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon (Matero), and their four children, Jimmy IV (Jean), Joey, Melissa and Cheryl (Phil) Guglielmini, and his four grandchildren, Vanessa, Samantha, Isabella and Domenick. He is also survived by his mother, Donna, and his siblings, Billy, Donna, Julie and Danny. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

His father, James E. Seymour Jr., predeceased him.