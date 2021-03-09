James Seirmarco

James Anthony Seirmarco of Buchanan passed away on Feb. 28 at the age of 78.

He was born on Sept. 3, 1942, in Nanuet to Frank J. Seirmarco and Rose Seirmarco (née Mancuso). After graduating from Hendrick Hudson High School, he earned bachelors and master’s degrees in physics from Marist and Vassar Colleges, respectively.

Seirmarco married Sharon Marie Miller, on May 23, 1962, at St. Patrick’s Church in Verplanck. They were married 56 years, and have two children. Their daughter, Sherri Lee Seirmarco, resides in Denver and their son, James Jay Seirmarco, lives in San Francisco with his wife, Elizabeth. Seirmarco has two granddaughters, Sofia, a sophomore at Lewis & Clark College, and Julietta, who will be a freshman at Occidental College in the fall. He was predeceased by his sister, Frances King, and his brother-in-law, John Farley King Jr., of Cortlandt Manor.