James Hughes

James R. Hughes, beloved son and brother, passed away on July 14 at the age of 61.

Jimmie was born in the Bronx to James W. and Jo-Ann Hughes. He is survived by his father, James, and his wife, Eileen, siblings Rich, Kevin, Ronda, Scott and Michael and his cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home for visitation on July 19. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 20 at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville. Interment immediately followed at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in New Rochelle.