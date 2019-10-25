Jacob Burns Executive Director Stepping Down

The executive director of The Jacob Burns Film Center is stepping down from her position to help oversee her family’s business.

Edie Demas started with the nonprofit cultural arts center five and a half years ago, in May of 2014.

“After careful consideration with board leadership, I have made the difficult decision to leave the JBFC so that I may assume oversight and management of my father’s and now my family’s business in the Washington, DC metro area,” Demas stated in a press release. “While this does not require a move, it does require me to have a regular presence in DC.”

The film center’s board chairwoman credited Demas for embracing the organization’s mission of film, education and community.

“She has led with warmth, compassion, collaboration and inclusivity,” Board Chair Janet Benton remarked.

Under Demas’s leadership, the JBFC completed a strategic plan; implemented Tessitura, a ticketing, fundraising, customer service system and launched Creative Culture, a fellowship and filmmaker residency program. She also worked on deepening the organization’s relationships with teachers and schools around the county.

The JBFC screens over 400 films per year, hosting more than 175 special guests annually.

Benton and other board members will be involved in the transition until an interim executive director is found, the press release explained.