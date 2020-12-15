It’s Time Village of Ossining Changes the Image on its Seal

In 2005, attempting to eradicate flagrant racism toward American Indians, the American Psychological Association (APA) wrote a resolution calling for the retirement of American Indian “mascots, symbols, images and personalities” in all academic institutions. This resolution was consistent with the growing body of literature that revealed the harmful effects of racial stereotyping. The APA responded by acknowledging that this was a teachable moment in all halls of academia; the stories told of this seemingly patriotic symbolism were grossly inaccurate.

Fifteen years later – at a time when the appreciation for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are being made in more places than not, and where calls for acknowledging and ending racism are rightfully being made – it’s time for the Village of Ossining to retire a misunderstood symbol of honor: a generic Indian head. (Not even that of the Lenape Indians who made Ossining their home.)

Native Americans had their land and future violently taken from them. That is our American history and will continue to be as we perpetuate the disrespect for tribal lands and Native Americans by decimating any value one could place on their quality of life leaving generations impoverished and destitute, all for the want of fossil fuel pipelines, for example.

It is understandable how some in our community may want to hang on to or celebrate a nostalgic past where memories of community pride were once naively associated with that symbol, a symbol that we have come to learn is quite offensive. I ask: is there a single Native American living in Ossining that feels honored by this? We do not need a mascot of a generic Indian head to instill pride in our community; how each of us participates in our community’s well-being is a show of pride.

While we are living in unprecedented times, times of great change for all of us, let’s use this as another teachable moment. I vote for honoring our unique double arch as the Village of Ossining’s seal.

Suzie Ross

Ossining