Is Putnam County Lawmaker Being Punished Because of Party Affiliation?

I have recently learned that Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery has been marginalized in her committee assignments. I have read that the usual number of committees that legislators are commonly given is two to three. She was on two and now one of those has been taken away from her, and given to Legislator Neil Sullivan. He is on three committees as it stands now. That leaves her with only one committee assignment.

What is going on here? Could it be that she is being discriminated against since she is the only Democrat on the legislature? When a person has been elected from their district to represent them, that person has the right to be treated equally and fairly by their fellow legislators, regardless of party affiliations. I think it is time for the legislature to “listen up” and reset your thinking.

Phyllis Hoenig

Mahopac