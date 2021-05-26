Irvington Theater Launches In-person Outdoor Summer Film Series

After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater is thrilled to welcome back patrons of all ages with in-person, outdoor events this summer, the first summer season in its 119-year history.

The fun begins on June 10 with Sunset Cinema, an all-new series of music films that will be screened outdoors on the lawn behind Main Street School. Audiences are invited to bring a blanket or chair, pack a picnic (no alcohol on school grounds) and enjoy live music from 7:30 p.m. each night until the film begins around sunset.

Sunset Cinema will feature one film during each summer month, starting on June 10 with “Stop Making Sense,” the 1984 concert movie featuring the beloved rock group Talking Heads. “Amazing Grace,” the story of Aretha Franklin’s 1972 performance with the New Bethel Baptist Church Choir, will screen on July 8, followed by “Gimme Shelter” on Aug. 12, the documentary chronicling the tumultuous final weeks of the Rolling Stones’ 1969 United States tour.

“After being cooped up and isolated for too long, we all need some rockin’ – but safe – outdoor fun,” said Irvington Theater Commission member Shana Liebman who helped to produce this series. “These musical films will be familiar to many and festive for all, so bring a blanket and come kick back under the stars.”

Safety is a top priority, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed in accordance with up-to-date guidance from New York State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the latest information, visit irvingtontheater.com/safety.

Main Street School is located at 101 Main St. in Irvington. (The rain date for all three films is Aug. 19.) All tickets are $12 and must be purchased in advance at irvingtontheater.com/sunsetcinema. Please be advised that there will be no public restrooms at this event.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens and inspires, establishing itself over its 119-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Its current season, #IrvingtonAnywhere, features both in-person and online streaming events.