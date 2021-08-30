It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Irving O. Farber, longtime resident of Mount Kisco and Bedford, who passed away on Aug. 22 at age 79.

He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sept. 19, 1941, and moved to New York as a young child. He graduated from Brooklyn Law School and was admitted to the bar in 1968. He excelled as a trial attorney for over 50 years. During his career, he litigated and tried hundreds of cases involving defamation, explosion cases, medical malpractice, airline deregulation claims, legal malpractice, elder law and guardianship matters. Over the years, he authored multiple articles in various legal publications and lectured extensively on trial practice.

He served his community in Mount Kisco as a volunteer fireman with the Independent Fire Co. for 14 years and served as a former engineer, member of the Bylaws Committee and a member of the 9/11 Memorial Committee, creating a granite monument fountain and park in Mount Kisco honoring firefighters and all those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

Irving was a longtime member of the Northern Westchester Hospital Ethics Committee, which he contributed from an attorney’s point of view and as a member of the community. Irv was recognized as Man of the Year by the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester and was inducted into the Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

Irving married his wife, Jean Mamlin Farber, on Nov. 25, 1978. They were blessed to share almost 43 years of marriage and beautiful memories.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted son, Brian, adored daughter Lauren (Sean Kelly) and precious twin grandsons Andrew and Patrick Kelly who were the pride of his life. Irv is also survived by his two sisters, Sarah (Ted Hawkins) and Marge Saberg, sister-in-law Bonnie Kupper and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held at Temple Shaaray Tefila in Bedford on Aug. 25. Irv will have a fireman’s funeral where he will have his last ride on the fire truck from the temple through the Village of Mount Kisco to Oakwood Cemetery, followed by lunch at the Independent Fire House. Shiva was at the family’s home in Mount Kisco.